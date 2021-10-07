June remains best month to sell home; fall months improving for home buyers

June remains the top month for North Carolina home sellers in terms of volume and pricing, according to a report timed for release Thursday by national real-estate research firm Attom.

Meanwhile, the fall months are proving to be more advantageous for home buyers.

Attom reviewed daily single-family real-estate sales for every state from 2013 to 2020 with the requirement that each day have at least 10,000 sales statewide to be included.

For most states, including North Carolina, that goal was met consistently each year on all but four days: Jan. 1, July 4, Nov. 11 and Dec. 25.

Attom said it had three primary focuses for the study: the number of monthly sales; the median sales price; and the average premium or discount that home buyers received.

For North Carolina, June led with 118,756 sales over the eight-year period, followed by July at 116,011 and August at 115,382.

Those results are not unexpected given that some of those home sales are driven by homeowners moving into a new school district.

By comparison, January had the lowest number of sales at 67,705, followed by 70,634 in February and 85,367 in November.