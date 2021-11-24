Juul agrees to second settlement with state attorney general; will pay Arizona $14.5 million

Juul Labs Inc. has reached a second legal settlement with a state attorney general, this time Tuesday agreeing to pay $14.5 million to Arizona.
The settlement comes nearly five months after the top-selling electronic cigarette manufacturer agreed June 28 to pay $40 million over six years to resolve a legal complaint by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein.
Both settlements require Juul “to make drastic changes to the way it conducts business," particularly marketing campaigns that have proven attractive to youths.
Stein said North Carolina is the first state “to successfully hold Juul accountable for its role in spiking teen use and dependence on e-cigarettes.”
Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich said the settlement "holds Juul accountable for its irresponsible marketing efforts that pushed Arizona minors toward nicotine and the addiction that follows."
Juul issued a statement Tuesday similar to how it responded to the North Carolina settlement in which it said it "is another step in our on-going effort to reset our company."
"We applaud the (Arizona) attorney general’s plan to deploy resources to address underage use. We will continue working with federal and state stakeholders to advance a fully regulated, science-based marketplace for vapor products."
Arizona filed its lawsuit in January 2020, with Brnovich claiming Juul "engaged in deceptive and unfair acts and practices."
Juul agreed — as it did in North Carolina — to end marketing that appeals or targets individuals under age 21, "including the use of cartoons in advertising, no advertising near schools ... and no Juul-sponsored events where persons under 21 will be present."
Arizona will dedicate about $12.5 million of the Juul settlement toward programs to stop youth vaping, and the remaining $2 million to reimburse the state for its legal costs.
Background
The Juul e-cigarette is sold in the form of a pen or a USB flash drive that’s easy to use — and hide — because the vapor typically does not have a smell and quickly dissipates.
Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cig market share at the time of Stein’s lawsuit in May 2019
However, e-cigarettes sales have slumped since the Food and Drug Administration implemented in February 2020 its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” or risk enforcement actions.
As of the latest four-week Nielson analysis of convenience store sales as of Oct. 23, Juul had a 40.69.7% market share, followed by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse at 34.3%.
The market-share gap tightened slightly again between top-selling electronic cigarette Juul and No. 2 Vuse of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. in the latest Ni
Juul N.C. settlement
Stein said N.C. would use its $40 million settlement toward funding programs to help people quit e-cigarettes, prevent e-cigarette addiction, and research e-cigarettes.
The Republican state budget bill that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Nov. 18 disclosed how the first portions of $40 million in Juul settlement money would be disbursed during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
About $13 million will go to the Youth Electronic Nicotine Dependence Abatement fund.
The biggest chunk at $4.4 million will go toward tobacco cessation media and social media campaigns toward youths and young adults.
* About $3.3 million goes toward “evidence-based” media and education campaigns;
* $2.2 million will be spent on other evidence-based initiatives with stakeholders;
* $2 million will cover legal costs in the Juul lawsuit; and
* $1.1 million will be used on data monitoring “to track tobacco/nicotine use and exposure among youth and young adults and populations at risk,” along with evaluating the state’s existing tobacco prevention and cessation programs.
On Nov. 16, Stein said he is suing two founders of Juul, James Monsees and Adam Bowen, saying he is concerned that “many of the billions Juul made from addicting kids to nicotine are now in the personal accounts of its founders and early investors.”
He said he is seeking civil penalties and damages.
“The people behind this company must be held accountable and pay to clean up the mess they made,” Stein said.
336-727-7376