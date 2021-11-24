Juul agrees to second settlement with state attorney general; will pay Arizona $14.5 million

Arizona filed its lawsuit in January 2020, with Brnovich claiming Juul "engaged in deceptive and unfair acts and practices."

Juul agreed — as it did in North Carolina — to end marketing that appeals or targets individuals under age 21, "including the use of cartoons in advertising, no advertising near schools ... and no Juul-sponsored events where persons under 21 will be present."

Arizona will dedicate about $12.5 million of the Juul settlement toward programs to stop youth vaping, and the remaining $2 million to reimburse the state for its legal costs.

Background

The Juul e-cigarette is sold in the form of a pen or a USB flash drive that’s easy to use — and hide — because the vapor typically does not have a smell and quickly dissipates.

Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cig market share at the time of Stein’s lawsuit in May 2019

However, e-cigarettes sales have slumped since the Food and Drug Administration implemented in February 2020 its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.