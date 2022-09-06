Juul Labs agrees to $438.5 million marketing settlement with 32 states

Juul Labs Inc. has reached a settlement agreement with 32 states that's worth up to $438.5 million, according to a joint attorneys' general statement Tuesday.

The settlement resolves a two-year, bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices, particularly toward youths. The attorneys general in Connecticut, Oregon and Texas led the investigation.

The payments are scheduled to be made over a six- to 10-year period. If Juul chooses to extend the payment period up to 10 years, the final settlement would reach $476.6 million.

Juul said in a statement that the settlement "is a significant part of our on-going commitment to resolve issues from the past. "

"The terms of the agreement are aligned with our current business practices, which we started to implement after our company-wide reset in the fall of 2019."

In recent months, the shadow of a potential banning of Juul products from U.S. retail shelves has accelerated the market-share gains of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse brand.

Vuse’s market share is at 39%, compared with Juul's 29.4%, according to the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience-store data covering the four-week period ending Aug. 13.

The multi-state settlement follows a landmark June 2021 agreement between Juul and N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein in which the manufacturer agreed to pay the state $40 million over six years to resolve Stein's legal complaint.

Stein said North Carolina was the first state “to successfully hold Juul accountable for its role in spiking teen use and dependence on e-cigarettes.”

In November, Juul reached a settlement with Arizona's attorney general in which it agreed to pay $14.5 million.

Each settlement requires Juul to make drastic changes to the way it conducts business, particularly marketing campaigns that have proven attractive to youths.

The multi-state investigation found that Juul "relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples."

"Juul’s cynically calculated advertising campaigns created a new generation of nicotine addicts," Connecticut attorney general William Tong said in a statement.

"They relentlessly marketed vaping products to underage youth, manipulated their chemical composition to be palatable to inexperienced users, employed an inadequate age verification process, and misled consumers about the nicotine content and addictiveness of its products."

"Juul also manipulated the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh on the throats of the young and inexperienced users," according to the multi-state settlement. "To preserve its young customer base, Juul relied on age verification techniques that it knew were ineffective."

JUUL has agreed to refrain from: funding education programs; depicting persons under age 35 in any marketing; use of cartoons; paid product placement; sale of flavors not approved by FDA; allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page; misleading representations about nicotine content; sponsorships/naming rights; advertising in outlets unless 85 percent audience is adult; advertising on billboards or public transportation advertising; and use of paid influencers.

The agreement also includes sales and distribution restrictions, including: where the product may be displayed/accessed in stores; online sales limits; retail sales limits; age verification on all sales; and a retail compliance check protocol.

Other participating states and U.S. territories are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

FDA background

On July 6, the Food and Drug Administration backed off — for now — on proceeding with a ban of Juul electronic cigarettes that it announced June 23.

The decision comes after a federal judge issued on June 24 a temporary hold on the marketing denial order. The hold allows Juul to continue selling its e-cigarettes and related products.

“The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review,” the FDA posted. “This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review, but does not rescind it.”

The FDA has not indicated how long the additional scientific review would take.

The tweets represent a significant change in message and tone from its June 23 announcement.

At that time, the FDA said it had rejected Juul’s pre-market tobacco product applications, saying they “lacked sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

In the pre-market application process, the FDA considers products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users. An FDA authorization is required for products to be legally marketed in the U.S.

The FDA previously said Juul “must stop selling and distributing these products. In addition, those currently on the U.S. market must be removed, or risk enforcement action.”

Juul has been attempting to reset the FDA’s view of its products and its reputation over the past year.

“As part of that process, the company reduced its product portfolio, halted television, print and digital product advertising, built up its science and evidence-based capabilities, and supported the Trump administration’s final flavor policy for ENDS products, while taking a methodical approach to its global presence,” the company said.

On Tuesday, Juul said it recently submitted an administrative appeal, "based on science and evidence, to FDA, demonstrating that its marketing denial order of our products was substantively and procedurally flawed and should be rescinded.

"We believe that once the FDA does a complete review of all of the science and evidence presented, as required by law, and without political interference, we should receive marketing authorization."