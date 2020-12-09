K&W Cafeteria assets auction postponed indefinitely; five more properties planned for sale

K&W listed having about 1,400 employees on Sept. 2. According to an Oct. 9 filing, K&W has 323 full-time and 516 part-time employees.

In a separate filing Wednesday, K&W is asking bankruptcy court permission to sell five more properties, including a residence in Winston-Salem, and hire LRB Real Estate to market the properties.

The local residence is at 705 Polo Oaks Drive with a listing price of $159,000.

The other four properties are in Cornelius. They are: a 2.73-acre property known as Regatta Island Drive with a listing price of $6 million; a residence at 20701 Pointe Regatta Drive with a listing price of $999,000; a condominium at 20613 Cutter Court with a listing price of $799,000; and a condominium at 20611 Cutter Court with a listing price of $775,000.

On Nov. 28, K&W said it had found separate buyers for a 3,621-square-foot lakefront home and a residential lot in the Lake Norman area.

The lakefront home at 20703 Pointe Regatta Drive was listed as valued at $1.4 million. The potential buyer, identified at Cottons Cove LLC and owned by David Baker, is offering $1.3 million. Wednesday's filing said Baker has no connection with K&W or company insiders.