 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

K&W Cafeteria headquarters building sold for $984,500

  • 0
K&W CAFETERIA (copy)

K&W Cafeteria is based in Winston-Salem. Its headquarters building at 1391 Plaza West Drive has been sold by the real-estate arm of the restaurant chain.

 DAVID ROLFE

The K&W Cafeteria headquarters building in Winston-Salem has been sold for $984,500 to a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 1.17-acre property at 1391 Plaza West Road contains a 7,981-square-foot office building.

The buyer is JSJGS Holdings LLC. Managing members of the company are Jessica Gronseth Springthorpe and John Springthorpe IV, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The seller is Allred Investment Co. LLC. Allred Investment is a rental real-estate company that have Dax Allred listed as president and Donald Allred as managing member, according to the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney Raising Disney+ Price by 38%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert