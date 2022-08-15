K&W Cafeteria headquarters building sold for $984,500

The K&W Cafeteria headquarters building in Winston-Salem has been sold for $984,500 to a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 1.17-acre property at 1391 Plaza West Road contains a 7,981-square-foot office building.

The buyer is JSJGS Holdings LLC. Managing members of the company are Jessica Gronseth Springthorpe and John Springthorpe IV, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The seller is Allred Investment Co. LLC. Allred Investment is a rental real-estate company that have Dax Allred listed as president and Donald Allred as managing member, according to the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.