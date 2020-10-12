K&W Cafeteria officials seek bankruptcy judge's approval to sell assets

K&W Cafeteria Inc. has committed to selling its assets, including its remaining 18 restaurants, and requested that a bankruptcy judge approve an auction on Dec. 11, if necessary.

The company's motion, filed Friday, asks the judge to authorize a stalking-horse bidder by Nov. 23, as well as a Dec. 8 bid deadline, a Dec. 16 potential sale hearing, and to approve the sale to the highest or best bidder.

In bankruptcy filings, stalking horse is the term used to describe a bidder that sets a minimum price for the assets. Companies hope that other bidders will then emerge with higher offers.

"Given the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and the debtor's current liquidity position, a sale of the business is necessary at this time to preserve the goodwill of the business, its customer relationships and its skilled employees, and to maximize the recovery for creditors of the debtor's estate," according to Friday's filing.

The 83-year-old Winston-Salem-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sept. 2 as the latest step in a corporate downsizing that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chapter 11 protection is sought by companies that plan to remain in business, with the format allowing them to reduce or eliminate certain expenses and debts.