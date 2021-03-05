K&W Cafeteria seeks permission to sell Cornelius lot for $4.35 million

A bankrupt K&W Cafeteria Inc. has filed a request for permission to sell the largest of seven non-core properties.

The company said in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing Thursday that Richard Ruby has agreed to pay $4.35 million in cash for a 2.73-acre property known as Regatta Island Drive in Cornelius. K&W listed it at $6 million.

If approved by a bankruptcy court judge, the sale would be completed by March 31.

Previously, the bankruptcy judge has approved K&W selling a residence at 705 Polo Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem for $163,000 to Anneliese Wall.

In December, the judge approved the sale of a 3,621-square-foot lakefront home and a residential lot in the Lake Norman area. The lakefront home at 20703 Pointe Regatta Drive was sold to Cottons Cove LLC, owned by David Baker, for $1.3 million. The lakefront home was built in 1990. It has four bedrooms with three full and two half bathrooms.

The lot at 20221 Sloop Court was sold for $170,000 to Desyers LLC, with Sharon Meyers listed as owner.

