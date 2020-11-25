K&W Cafeterias finds buyers for Lake Norman-area residential properties

K&W Cafeterias Inc. said in a bankruptcy filing Wednesday it has found separate buyers for a 3,621-square-foot lakefront home and a residential lot in the Lake Norman area.
K&W, a staple of Southern comfort foods for 83 years, filed for bankruptcy protection Sept. 2 as the latest step in a corporate downsizing that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cornelius properties were listed in a Sept. 20 filing as assets in the Winston-Salem company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.
The lakefront home at 20703 Pointe Regatta Drive was listed as valued at $1.4 million. The potential buyer, identified at Cottons Cove LLC and owned by David Baker, is offering $1.3 million. Wednesday's filing said Baker has no connection with K&W or company insiders.
The lakefront home was built in 1990, according to the Mecklenburg County Register of Reeds website. It has four bedrooms with three full and two half bathrooms.
The home's property tax value has climbed from $684,000 in January 2003 to $1.11 million in January 2019.
The lot at 20221 Sloop Court was listed as valued at $175,000. Desyers LLC, with Sharon Meyers listed as owner, is offering $170,000. Meyers also has no connection to K&W or company insiders.
The property tax value of the lot has increased from $94,000 in January 2003 to $154,000 in January 2019.
"The debtor owns certain real property, which is not essential to the operation of the debtor’s business, the marketing and sale of which would be in the best interest of creditors," according to the Sept. 20 filing.
K&W president Dax Allred said the two properties are listed as "real estate investments."
"More specifically, K&W invested in the Cornelius real estate in the late 1980s and went on to develop the waterfront community, Pointe Regatta."
"Fortunately, those investments have performed well over the years," Allred said. "K&W is now selling certain assets as we work to restructure our debt and pay down creditors."
Allred did not respond when asked if the lakefront home was used for corporate functions or by executives or employees.
Bankruptcy background
The initial K&W bankruptcy filing listed assets of more than $30 million. The company has liabilities of more than $22 million, of which $12.56 million is with creditors holding secured claims on property, and the rest unsecured claims. It has between 100 and 199 creditors.
K&W listed having about 1,400 employees on Sept. 2. According to an Oct. 9 filing, K&W has 323 full-time and 516 part-time employees.
On Nov. 2, federal Bankruptcy Court Judge Benjamin Kahn approved allowing K&W to sell its assets, including its remaining 18 restaurants.
Kahn has approved K&W's request for an unidentified stalking horse bidder and a hearing on a potential stalking horse agreement for Dec. 9. He also has approved a Dec. 11 auction in Chapel Hill, if necessary, and a Dec. 16 sale hearing.
Stalking horse is the term used to describe a bidder who sets a minimum price for the assets. Companies hope that other bidders will then emerge with higher offers.
The debt owed to Truist Financial Corp. includes a $6.73 million Paycheck Protection Plan loan and a $10.95 million lien claim on accounts, inventory, equipment, parts and general intangibles.
Truist has referred to bankruptcy filings when asked for comment about the K&W bankruptcy and its financial exposure.
Truist's loans to K&W would be paid back at the close of the assets sale, including the remaining amounts of the Allred Investment and DGV loans.
The PPP loan to K&W was one of the largest granted to a North Carolina business. The U.S. Treasury Department listed the top PPP loan range at between $5 million and $10 million.
