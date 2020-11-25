K&W Cafeterias finds buyers for Lake Norman-area residential properties

"The debtor owns certain real property, which is not essential to the operation of the debtor’s business, the marketing and sale of which would be in the best interest of creditors," according to the Sept. 20 filing.

K&W president Dax Allred said the two properties are listed as "real estate investments."

"More specifically, K&W invested in the Cornelius real estate in the late 1980s and went on to develop the waterfront community, Pointe Regatta."

"Fortunately, those investments have performed well over the years," Allred said. "K&W is now selling certain assets as we work to restructure our debt and pay down creditors."

Allred did not respond when asked if the lakefront home was used for corporate functions or by executives or employees.

Bankruptcy background

The initial K&W bankruptcy filing listed assets of more than $30 million. The company has liabilities of more than $22 million, of which $12.56 million is with creditors holding secured claims on property, and the rest unsecured claims. It has between 100 and 199 creditors.

K&W listed having about 1,400 employees on Sept. 2. According to an Oct. 9 filing, K&W has 323 full-time and 516 part-time employees.