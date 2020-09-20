K&W Cafeterias wants approval to sell two Lake Norman-area properties

K&W also has requested bankruptcy court permission to hire a financial adviser to assist in finding a buyer.

The company wants to hire SC&H Group Inc., based in Baltimore, “to assist the debtor in connection with a potential transaction or series of transactions … that may involve a sale or transfer of assets of the debtor to a buyer.”

The bankruptcy filing defines buyer as “investor, joint venture or merger partner, lender, equity holder or other acquirer.”

K&W has agreed to pay SC&H a monthly fee of $17,500 and a transaction fee of at least $225,000 that would increase with a potential higher sale price.

The initial K&W bankruptcy filing listed assets of more than $30 million. It has liabilities of more than $22 million, of which $12.56 million is with creditors holding secured claims on property, and the rest unsecured claims. It has between 100 and 199 creditors.

The company has hired Northen Blue LP of Chapel Hill as its primary bankruptcy attorney. The firm has not returned a request for comment on the filing.

Allred released a statement Sept. 14 about the Chapter 11 filing and the company’s plans for operating its 18 restaurants, including three in Winston-Salem and two in Greensboro.