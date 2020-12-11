K&W cancels auction plan, looks to continue operating some restaurants

K&W Cafeteria Inc. wants to change course on its future after saying it did not attract an adequate bid for its assets.
K&W, a staple of Southern comfort foods for 83 years, filed for bankruptcy protection Sept. 2 as the latest step in a corporate downsizing that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winston-Salem restaurant chain disclosed its latest bankruptcy reorganization proposal in a status report filed Friday.
"While we were hopeful we would find a buyer for K&W Cafeterias, given the current COVID-19 climate, we were not surprised that a buyer did not come forward with an acceptable offer," K&W president Dax Allred told the Winston-Salem Journal on Friday.
"We are working with our attorney to finalize a reorganization plan to be presented to all parties of interest, where K&W will continue to operate."
The company has until Dec. 31 to file its next proposed reorganization plan and until March 1 to gain confirmation of the plan.
K&W is requesting permission to extend the filing deadline to March 31 and the confirmation deadline to May 30.
On Nov. 2, federal Bankruptcy Court Judge Benjamin Kahn approved K&W's sale.
Kahn approved K&W's request for an unidentified "stalking horse" bidder. Stalking horse is the term used to describe a bidder who sets a minimum price for the assets. Companies hope that other bidders will then emerge with higher offers.
K&W said in a filing Tuesday it had postponed the auction for its assets, which had been set for Friday.
At that time, K&W said it may "seek a modification of the sale procedures order and the bidding procedures and hold the auction on a later date."
In Friday's filing, K&W said it "evaluated the bids received, concluded that the bids were inadequate and cancelled the auction."
The company says it wants to retain its business assets, continue operations at certain locations and sell certain non-business assets.
K&W currently has 18 restaurants, including three in Winston-Salem and 14 in North Carolina.
K&W said it had 1,035 employees when it entered bankruptcy on Sept. 2. Friday's filing listed 834 employees.
The initial bankruptcy filing listed assets of more than $30 million.
The company has liabilities of more than $22 million. Creditors hold secured claims on $12.56 million in property, and the rest is made up of unsecured claims. It has between 100 and 199 creditors.
The K&W debt owed to Truist Financial Corp. includes a $6.73 million Paycheck Protection Plan loan and a $10.95 million lien claim on accounts, inventory, equipment, parts and general intangibles.
K&W disclosed in a filing Wednesday that it is asking bankruptcy court permission to sell five more properties, including a home in Winston-Salem, and hire LRB Real Estate to market the properties.
The local residence is at 705 Polo Oaks Drive with a listing price of $159,000.
The other four properties are in Cornelius. They are: a 2.73-acre property known as Regatta Island Drive with a listing price of $6 million; a residence at 20701 Pointe Regatta Drive with a listing price of $999,000; a condominium at 20613 Cutter Court with a listing price of $799,000; and a condominium at 20611 Cutter Court with a listing price of $775,000.
On Nov. 28, K&W said it had found separate buyers for a 3,621-square-foot lakefront home and a residential lot in the Lake Norman area.
The lakefront home at 20703 Pointe Regatta Drive was listed as valued at $1.4 million. The potential buyer, identified at Cottons Cove LLC and owned by David Baker, is offering $1.3 million. Wednesday's filing said Baker has no connection with K&W or company insiders.
The lakefront home was built in 1990, according to the Mecklenburg County Register of Reeds website. It has four bedrooms with three full and two half bathrooms.
The home's property tax value has climbed from $684,000 in January 2003 to $1.11 million in January 2019.
The lot at 20221 Sloop Court was listed as valued at $175,000. Desyers LLC, with Sharon Meyers listed as owner, is offering $170,000. Meyers also has no connection to K&W or company insiders.
The property tax value of the lot has increased from $94,000 in January 2003 to $154,000 in January 2019.
Allred has said the two properties with proposed buyers are listed as "real estate investments."
"More specifically, K&W invested in the Cornelius real estate in the late 1980s and went on to develop the waterfront community, Pointe Regatta."
"Fortunately, those investments have performed well over the years," Allred said. "K&W is now selling certain assets as we work to restructure our debt and pay down creditors."
Allred has not responded when asked if the lakefront home was used for corporate functions or by executives or employees.
BUSINESS HOUSES K W CAFETERIA2 17717617.JPG
BUSINESS HOUSES K W CAFETERIA4 17717619.JPG
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria1
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria11
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria12
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria13
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria15
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria16
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria17
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria18
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria19
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria20
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria21
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria22
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria23
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria5 001
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria7
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria8
Business Houses K & W Coliseum Drive14
Business Houses K & W Coliseum Drive9
Business Houses K & W resturant2
Business Houses K & W resturant3
