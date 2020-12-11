K&W cancels auction plan, looks to continue operating some restaurants

K&W Cafeteria Inc. wants to change course on its future after saying it did not attract an adequate bid for its assets.

K&W, a staple of Southern comfort foods for 83 years, filed for bankruptcy protection Sept. 2 as the latest step in a corporate downsizing that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Winston-Salem restaurant chain disclosed its latest bankruptcy reorganization proposal in a status report filed Friday.

"While we were hopeful we would find a buyer for K&W Cafeterias, given the current COVID-19 climate, we were not surprised that a buyer did not come forward with an acceptable offer," K&W president Dax Allred told the Winston-Salem Journal on Friday.

"We are working with our attorney to finalize a reorganization plan to be presented to all parties of interest, where K&W will continue to operate."

The company has until Dec. 31 to file its next proposed reorganization plan and until March 1 to gain confirmation of the plan.

K&W is requesting permission to extend the filing deadline to March 31 and the confirmation deadline to May 30.

On Nov. 2, federal Bankruptcy Court Judge Benjamin Kahn approved K&W's sale.