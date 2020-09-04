K&W Cafeterias Inc., a staple of southern comfort foods for 83 years, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the latest step in a corporate downsizing that began even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company filed the 80-page petition Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of N.C. It listed assets of more than $30 million and liabilities of more than $22 million, including $12.56 million held by creditors with secured claims on property and the rest in unsecured claims.
Dax Allred, the company's president, is listed as one of three board members, along with Julie Long and Derek Duggins. Allred could not be immediately reached for comment about the filing.
The company has hired DHG Corporate Finance, an affiliate of Dixon Hughes Goodman, "to assist the debtor with a review of its strategic alternatives and to serve as an advisor with respect to any sale of the debtor's assets or other transactions related to a potential buyer."
Truist Financial Corp. appears to be K&W's largest creditor, with a $6.73 million Paycheck Protection Plan loan and a $10.95 million claim on accounts, inventory, equipment, parts and general intangibles.
Truist referred to the bankruptcy filing when asked about the K&W bankruptcy and its financial exposure.
Sad very sad. Hate to see it go completely away .. hope some locations & staff can be saved
