K&W finds buyer for non-core Winston-Salem residence

K&W Cafeteria Inc. said in a bankruptcy filing Monday that it has a potential buyer for a company-owned, non-core property at 705 Polo Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem.
The company filed a request with bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Kahn to sell the property with a listing price of $159,000. The latest filing lists that Anneliese T. Wall has entered into a contract to buy the residence for $163,000.
K&W already has gained permission to sell two company-owned properties in Cornelius for a combined $1.47 million.
The Winston-Salem restaurant chain, a staple of Southern comfort foods for 83 years, filed for bankruptcy protection Sept. 2 as the latest step in a corporate downsizing that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In December, Kahn approved giving K&W until March 31 to file its next proposed reorganization plan, as well until May 30 to gain confirmation of the plan.
Approval of the delays come as K&W’s owners and management say they want to change course on its future after saying it did not attract an adequate bid for its assets.
BUSINESS HOUSES K W CAFETERIA2 17717617.JPG
Kathleen Clayton cooks eggs and enjoys it. 06-20-84 PHOTO BY CHARLIE BUCHANAN
Winston-Salem Journal
BUSINESS HOUSES K W CAFETERIA4 17717619.JPG
Manager Grady Allred helps dismantle the cafeteria after closing. 03-18-72 Photo by Cookie Synder
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria1
K&W Restaurant fire, Dec. 18, 1951. Photo By Bill Ray
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria11
K&W Cafeteria on Healy Drive, Winston-Salem, May 19, 1985. Photo by Allen Aycock
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria12
When the line becomes too long, the staff can slow the line by taking longer to serve plates. May 19, 1985. Photo by Allen Aycock
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria13
Dale Parker, his wife, Carol, and daughter Lindsay enjoy the food at K&W Cafeteria. May 19, 1985. Photo By Tom Rogers
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria15
Turner Harris in "Toothpick Heaven". May 19, 1985. Photo by Allen Aycock
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria16
"Toothpick Heaven" sign. May 19, 1985. Photo by Allen Aycock
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria17
As dust from an explosion at the Sheraton Inn and K&W Cafeteria settled, people watched from the Gulf station across Knollwood street. January 19, 1988. Photo by David Rolfe
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria18
A view of the drive-through entrance to the cafeteria after the explosion. Photo by Cookie Snyder, January 19, 1988
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria19
A view from Knollwood looking toward Stratford Road after explosion in K&W Cafeteria, January 19, 1988. Photo by David Rolfe
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria20
Aerial view of rubble, following explosion of the cafeteria on January 18, 1988. Photo by David Rolfe
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria21
A view from Knollwood St. after explosion on January 18, 1988 of the K&W Cafeteria. Photo by Cookie Snyder
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria22
K&W Cafeteria view from I-40 after an explosion on January 18, 1988. Photo by Cookie Snyder
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria23
A sign lies in the rubble after the explosion destroyed the restaurant on Stratford Road. Photo by Charlie Buchanan, January 22, 1988
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria5 001
K&W Cafeteria Manager Grady Allred helps dismantle the cafeteria after closing 03-18-72 PHOTO BY Cookie Synder
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria7
Employees ready for the first opening of the new Coliseum branch of K&W Cafeteria, April 27, 1972. Photo by Cookie Snyder
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Cafeteria8
K&W Cafeteria's new branch at Colliseum Park, April 27, 1972. Photo by Cookie Snyder
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Coliseum Drive14
K&W Cafeteria on Coliseum Drive, May 19, 1985. Photo by Chuck Eaton
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W Coliseum Drive9
K&W Cafeteria on Coliseum Drive. August 10, 1975. Photo by Charlie Buchanan
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W resturant2
K&W Cafeteria after fire. December 18, 1951 Journal photo By Bill Ray
Winston-Salem Journal
Business Houses K & W resturant3
K&W Restaurant after fire. Photo by Bill Ray, December 18, 1951
Winston-Salem Journal
