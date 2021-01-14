K&W finds buyer for third non-core property

K&W Cafeteria Inc. said in a bankruptcy filing Wednesday that a judge has approved the sale of a company-owned residence in Cornelius for $999,000. The property at 20701 Pointe Regatta Drive was bought by Dalton and Julia Cash.

It is the third of seven potential non-core properties K&W is attempting to sell through the bankruptcy court.

K&W already had gained permission to sell two company-owned properties in Cornelius for a combined $1.47 million.

K&W has said it has a potential buyer for a company-owned, non-core property at 705 Polo Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem. The latest filing lists that Anneliese T. Wall has entered into a contract to buy the residence for $163,000.

The Winston-Salem restaurant chain, a staple of Southern comfort foods for 83 years, filed for bankruptcy protection Sept. 2 as the latest step in a corporate downsizing that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, K&W was given until March 31 to file its next proposed reorganization plan, as well until May 30 to gain confirmation of the plan.

