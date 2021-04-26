Kansas group pays $5.25M for Greensboro apartment complex

The Carolina Woods apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $5.25 million to a Kansas private-equity firm that focuses on multi-family real-estate investments, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The purchase involved a 3.43-acre site at 3401 N. O’Henry Blvd. and a 2.86-acre site at 3425 N. O’Henry Blvd. The complex contains 88 apartment units.
The buyer is 770-CG-Greensboro-III LLC, an affiliate of Eighteen Capital Group of Leawood, Kan.
The seller is Grace Gardens LLC of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today