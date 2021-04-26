 Skip to main content
Kansas group pays $5.25M for Greensboro apartment complex
The Carolina Woods apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $5.25 million to a Kansas private-equity firm that focuses on multi-family real-estate investments, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The purchase involved a 3.43-acre site at 3401 N. O’Henry Blvd. and a 2.86-acre site at 3425 N. O’Henry Blvd. The complex contains 88 apartment units.

The buyer is 770-CG-Greensboro-III LLC, an affiliate of Eighteen Capital Group of Leawood, Kan.

The seller is Grace Gardens LLC of Greensboro.

