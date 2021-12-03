Kansas heavy-duty truck dealer buys Guilford site

A Kansas dealership company that specializes in selling and repairing heavy-duty trucks has spent $12 million to purchase an 85,445-square-foot building in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 18.31-acre property at 8015 Piedmont Triad Parkway was purchased by M-H Property Enterprises LLC, an affiliate of Murphy-Hoffman Co. of Leawood, Kan.
The sellers are BRF-PTP LLC and Wrennovation Friendly LLC, both of Jamestown, Weyhill Properties Piedmont Parkway LLC of Summerfield, Sullins Properties LLC of Greensboro, and Knox Properties LLLP of Atlanta.
Murphy-Hoffman already has a MHC Kenworth operation at 6442 Burnt Poplar Road in Greensboro, as well as 16 overall in North Carolina.
Richard Craver
