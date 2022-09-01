Kaplan acquires warehouse facility in Mocksville with plans for 50 jobs

Kaplan Early Learning Co. has chosen to expand its warehouse network by leasing a 92,000-square-foot facility in Mocksville, the company said Thursday.

The additional space in the SouthPoint Business Park off U.S. 601 will become operational around mid-October with a planned workforce of 50, of which half are expected to be hired locally.

Kaplan had added the space on behalf of affiliate Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures and sells educational toys and creative furniture.

The five Kaplan divisions are Early Learning Co., Guidecraft, AlphaBEST Education, Gryphon House and Teachstone.

Guidecraft is shifting its warehousing from New Jersey, as well as distribution, to cover its East Coast operations. It is expected to spend $1 million on capital investments.

Some of the Guidecraft warehousing has been handled in Lewisville, but Kaplan officials said that campus doesn't have room for expansion.

The decision will free up space on Kaplan’s 50-acre campus in Lewisville, which houses the company’s corporate headquarters, additional warehouse space and distribution, and the Kaplan Outlet Store.

Guidecraft officials said the company has experiencing "accelerated growth during the pandemic as parents sought to create spaces for schooling at home."

Guidecraft said its products are designed to encourage children to think creatively, as well as problem solve.

Offerings include storage organizers, shelving and desks for both the classroom and at home. Clients include childcare service providers, Pre-K groups and school districts.

“Over the past two years, our business has seen impressive growth as more educational businesses invest in quality learning spaces for children,” Matthew Marceron, Kaplan's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“We knew we needed to find a warehouse space — quickly — and the Mocksville location is perfectly situated along major transit lines in the Southeast, allowing us to ship more Guidecraft product more efficiently.”

Terry Bralley, president of the Davie County Economic Development Commission, said the Kaplan expansion "certainly highlights the importance of early education, which Davie County continues to promote.”

On Aug. 19, a Kaplan affiliate paid $2.5 million to purchase the enrichment center of the historic Goler Memorial AME Zion Church in downtown Winston-Salem.

The purchased properties are the 17,000-square-foot enrichment center and a half-acre parking lot.

Kaplan provides teachers and equipment for AlphaBEST, which partners with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

This fall, AlphaBEST will move some of its local customer support and technology operations, along with 20 to 25 employees, into the enrichment center, Marceron said. AlphaBEST is based in Lake Ridge, Virginia, and operates in 16 states.

It provides before- and after-school services on a contract basis at Konnoak, Moore and Morgan elementary schools.

Those services can include instruction in coding, engineering, robotics, art, drama, Spanish language, Mandarin language, sign language, fitness and sports activities.