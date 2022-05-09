 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kaplan affiliate purchases local office building

An affiliate of Kaplan Early Learning Center has paid $700,000 to purchase a 7,168-square-foot office building in east Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.93-acre tract is at 1201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The buyer is KQC Investors LLC of Lewisville, while the seller is Salvage Building Materials Inc. of Winston-Salem.

