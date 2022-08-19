 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kernersville building sold for $3.5 million

  • 0

An office-warehouse facility in Kernersville has been sold for $3.5 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 2.17-acre tract at 721 Park Centre Drive contains an 18,796-square-foot building.

The buyer is Wright Investments LLC. Glenn Wright III and Troy Wright are listed as members, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The seller is PMJ Holdings LLC of Kernersville.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert