Kernersville building sold for $3.5 million

An office-warehouse facility in Kernersville has been sold for $3.5 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 2.17-acre tract at 721 Park Centre Drive contains an 18,796-square-foot building.
The buyer is Wright Investments LLC. Glenn Wright III and Troy Wright are listed as members, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
The seller is PMJ Holdings LLC of Kernersville.
Richard Craver
