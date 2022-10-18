 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kernersville Burger King property site sold for $2.26 million

A New York City group has paid $2.26 million for a Kernersville property that contains a Burger King restaurant, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 1.03-acre property is at 1180 S. Main St. and contains a 3,547-square-foot building. It is an outparcel in the Harmon Hill shopping center.

The buyer is Kerner King Pooh LLC, while the seller is Plaza Street Fund 255 LLC of Prairie, Kan.

