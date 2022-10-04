Kernersville buys land to expand Ivey Redmon Park

The Town of Kernersville has paid $1.2 million for a 13.4-acre site next to Ivey Redmon Park for a planned expansion of the facility, Kernersville town manager Curtis Swisher said Tuesday.

A Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing listed the town purchasing the undeveloped property from Powerscreen Mid-Atlantic Inc. of Kernersville.

“We have not planned it yet, but it will most likely be athletic fields and the associated uses for those, such as bathrooms and concessions,” Swisher said.

The acquired property is across Beeson Road from the current 103-acre sports complex that contains five soccer, three baseball and two multi-sports fields, as well as serving as a site of NCHSAA cross-country regional and state championship meets.

The Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department’s website lists a 2015 master plan for the complex that would include a new recreation center, a baseball stadium, a multi-purpose stadium, additional multi-purpose fields, a community center and additional parking.

Swisher said the newly acquired property "would be in addition to anything that is currently planned for the current park land."

"We are continuing to work on planning some of those expansions."

Swisher said the next project on the existing campus will be the new recreation center.

"It has been designed and will be bid for construction in the next month or so," Swisher said.

"After it is complete, we will most likely begin to work on building some of the multi-purpose fields."

However, Swisher said the new recreation center will not be located where it was originally planned on the master plan.

Instead, it will be at the intersection of Union Cross and Shields roads.