Kernersville commercial property sold for $1.08 million
A commercial building in Kernersville has been bought for $1.08 million by a Dallas real-estate company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 1.13-acre tract at 1025 Sedge Garden Road has Valvoline Express Care as its tenant.

The buyer is Spirit Master Funding X LLC, an affiliate of Spirit Realty.

The seller is FPB Investments LLC of Asheboro.

