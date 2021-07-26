 Skip to main content
Kernersville commercial real-estate site sells for $1.65M
A Kernersville commercial real-estate property that includes a convenience store has been sold for $1.65 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer of the 1.37-acre tract at 1557 Union Cross Road is Skop Inc. The seller is Union Cross Holding LLC.

The Union Cross Mart property contains 5,280 square feet of space overall with BP as the anchor tenant.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

