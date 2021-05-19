Kernersville group buys Greensboro property for $800,000

A Kernersville group has spent $800,000 to buy a 6.56-acre lot off Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The property at 4094 Battleground Ave. contains an 8.564-square-foot building.
The buyer is Leoterra Battleground LLC, an affiliate of Leoterra Development Co.
The seller is Loving Savior Lutheran Church of Greensboro, formerly known as Cross of Christ Lutheran Church.
Richard Craver
