Kernersville group sells Greensboro industrial site

A Kernersville group has sold an industrial property in Greensboro for $1 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 4.5-acre property at 3005 Holts Chapel Road contains a 20,496-square-foot building.

The buyer is MTM3 Properties LLC of Ypsilanti, Mich.

The seller is P.S. Properties of the Triad LLC, which has 153-B Furlong Industrial Drive in Kernersville listed as its address.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

