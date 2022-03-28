Kernersville group sells Greensboro industrial site

A Kernersville group has sold an industrial property in Greensboro for $1 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 4.5-acre property at 3005 Holts Chapel Road contains a 20,496-square-foot building.
The buyer is MTM3 Properties LLC of Ypsilanti, Mich.
The seller is P.S. Properties of the Triad LLC, which has 153-B Furlong Industrial Drive in Kernersville listed as its address.
Richard Craver
