Kernersville hospital gains OK for cardiac catheterization services

State health regulators have given conditional approvals to two expansion projects in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation posted Friday that it has given permission for Novant Health to transfer a cardiac catheterization equipment unit from Forsyth Medical Center to Kernersville Medical Center. The project cost is $8.22 million.
The transfer allows the Kernersville hospital to begin providing cardiac catheterization services. Forsyth hospital will have seven cardiac catheterization equipment unit after the transfer.
Novant also gained state permission to spend $4.198 million on cost overruns for a project involving Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. The project involves adding 10 inpatient rehabilitation beds that includes transferring two from Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury.
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care of Lenior has been approved to develop a free-standing hospice inpatient facility in Watauga County with six inpatient and one residential beds. The project cost is $6.89 million.
