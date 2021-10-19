Kernersville hospital permitted to spend $4.5M on replacement equipment

The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation has given conditional approval for Kernersville Medical Center to spend $4.85 million on replacing a linear accelerator.
According to Radiologyinfo.com, a medical linear accelerator "customizes high energy X-rays or electrons to conform to a tumor's shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue."
The approval came through the state’s certificate-of-need process.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today