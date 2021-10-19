 Skip to main content
Kernersville hospital permitted to spend $4.5M on replacement equipment
The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation has given conditional approval for Kernersville Medical Center to spend $4.85 million on replacing a linear accelerator.

According to Radiologyinfo.com, a medical linear accelerator "customizes high energy X-rays or electrons to conform to a tumor's shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue."

The approval came through the state’s certificate-of-need process.

