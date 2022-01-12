 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kernersville industrial building site sold for $1.8 million
A Kernersville industrial production property was purchased for $1.8 million by a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 1.71-acre tract at 232 Industrial Way Drive contains a 19,612-square-foot building.

The buyer is Powder Partners LLC, which shares the 206 W. Fourth St. address with Linville Team Partners.

The seller is First Properties LLC of Greensboro.

