Kernersville industrial building site sold for $1.8 million

A Kernersville industrial production property was purchased for $1.8 million by a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 1.71-acre tract at 232 Industrial Way Drive contains a 19,612-square-foot building.
The buyer is Powder Partners LLC, which shares the 206 W. Fourth St. address with Linville Team Partners.
The seller is First Properties LLC of Greensboro.
