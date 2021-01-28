 Skip to main content
Kernersville industrial site sells for $2.41 million
A Kernersville company has paid $2.41 million for an industrial building in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer of the 3.18-acre property at 365 W. Bodenhamer St. is Roslyn Road LLC. The seller is Printing Partners Inc.

The property contains a 38,427-square-foot building.

