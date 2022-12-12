Kernersville industrial tract sold for $2.67 million

A Chapel Hill company has spent $2.67 million to purchase a vacant 21.4-acre industrial tract in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is at 0 Industrial Park Drive.
The buyer is ITAC 512 LLC, an affiliate of Investors Title Accommodation Corp.
The seller is CSRM Properties LLC.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
