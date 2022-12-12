 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kernersville industrial tract sold for $2.67 million

A Chapel Hill company has spent $2.67 million to purchase a vacant 21.4-acre industrial tract in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property is at 0 Industrial Park Drive.

The buyer is ITAC 512 LLC, an affiliate of Investors Title Accommodation Corp.

The seller is CSRM Properties LLC.

