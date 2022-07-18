Kernersville likely to get a Smithfield's restaurant

A vacant 1.54-acre tract within the Smith’s Crossing shopping center campus in Kernersville has been sold for $1.25 million to a Cary group affiliated with the Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q restaurant chain.

The standalone property at 1152 Solomon Drive, also identified as Lot 1, is adjacent to a roundabout at one of the main entrances off Union Cross Road. It is the shopping center's closest restaurant property to Interstate 40, said Raymond Collins Jr. with Collins Commercial Properties Inc.

At a January meeting, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen approved rezoning the property to allow for a 4,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor seating of 80, outdoor seating of 20 and drive-thru services. Collins said the restaurant is expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

It would be the chain’s first location in Forsyth County. It has restaurants in Greensboro, Burlington and Mebane within the Triad.

Collins said that all Union Cross Road street-front outparcels at Smith Crossing "are committed, with the remaining two parcels anticipated to be a freestanding upscale Mexican restaurant (Lot 4) and multi-tenant building to be constructed in 2023 on Lot 5.