Kernersville luxury apartment complex bought for $52.5 million

The Grove at Kernersville luxury apartment complex in Guilford County has been sold for $52.5 million to an Indiana group, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 216-unit complex was built in 2015 and is located at 1014 Grays Land Court. The campus is located off Macy Grove Road next to Kernersville Medical Center and the Veterans Administrations Hospital.

The buyer is Kernersville SI LLC of Newburgh, Ind. The seller is The Grove at Kernersville Apartments LLC of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. That group bought the complex in May 2017 for $28.6 million.

The transaction is one of the largest in the Triad since the apartment-complex buying spree began in 2018, primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.

In December, the Brandemere apartment campus in northwest Winston-Salem was sold for $43.72 million. It has 356 one- and two-bedroom units.

The previous most expensive sale since early 2018 came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.

