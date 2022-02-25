Kernersville medical park property sold for $8.77 million

A Charlottesville, Va., real-estate company with a focus on health-care facilities has entered the Triad marketplace by paying $8.77 million for a building within Forsyth Medical Park in Kernersville.

The 2.83-acre property is at 445 Pineview Drive, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer is Kernersville Pineview MOB LP, an affiliate of Anchor Health Properties.

Rachael Hall, Anchor's marketing and communications director, said Friday the company plans to comment next week on its plans for the property.

The building contains seven offices, the largest being 13,450 square feet. The deed lists six office spaces as part of the sale for a combined 30,229 square feet.

Tenants includes Novant Health Inc.'s Mothershed Foot & Ankle, Novant Kernersville Imaging, Novant Kernersville Internal Medicine and two OrthoCarolina Kernersville spaces.

The seller is LKSD Investments Inc., an affiliate of Hubbard Commercial of Winston-Salem.

The Hubbard affiliate had owned the building since 2007, four years before Kernersville Medical Center opened on the same campus.