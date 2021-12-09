Kernersville pharmacy acquired by Ga. group

Peak Pharmacy of Kernersville has been acquired by Southern Pharmacy Services. Terms were not disclosed.
Southern is a member of Guardian Pharmacy Services, one of the nation’s largest long-term-care pharmacy companies. It opened its first pharmacy location in Kernersville in 2008.
Peak will operate under the Southern Pharmacy Services brand. Southern said Peak employees have been offered employment opportunities.
Southern also has a location in Pink Hill, N.C., and Wytheville, Va. Southern said the acquisition increases its customer base by 10%.
Guardian, based in Atlanta, has 39 locations in 26 states.
Richard Craver
