 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kernersville pharmacy acquired by Ga. group
0 Comments

Kernersville pharmacy acquired by Ga. group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Peak Pharmacy of Kernersville has been acquired by Southern Pharmacy Services. Terms were not disclosed.

Southern is a member of Guardian Pharmacy Services, one of the nation’s largest long-term-care pharmacy companies. It opened its first pharmacy location in Kernersville in 2008.

Peak will operate under the Southern Pharmacy Services brand. Southern said Peak employees have been offered employment opportunities.

Southern also has a location in Pink Hill, N.C., and Wytheville, Va. Southern said the acquisition increases its customer base by 10%.

Guardian, based in Atlanta, has 39 locations in 26 states.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about sign-on bonuses

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert