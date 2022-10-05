Kernersville Primary Care clinic joins management network

Cary Medical Management, a physicians’ managing service organization, said Tuesday that Kernersville Primary Care has joined its Generations Family Practice network of independent primary-care clinics.

The Kernersville clinic is the sixth in the Triad to join the Generations network since 2021. The clinic is operated by Dr. William Kelly, and his wife, Joanelle, who serves as the practice manager. It has served patients for more than 30 years.

Cary Medical Management provides clinics with the technical and operational expertise to continue to operate as independent and avoid hospital acquisition or closing from financial stress.

William Kelly said in a news release that the clinic joined the Generation network because it “was the best way to ensure my patients have an option outside of urgent care and a hospital group.”

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of clinic operators, physicians and executives of healthcare technology companies.