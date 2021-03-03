 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kernersville property near I-40 sells for $2.98 million
0 comments

Kernersville property near I-40 sells for $2.98 million

{{featured_button_text}}

A Greensboro group has paid $2.98 million for a mostly vacant 48-acre tract in Kernersville near Union Cross Road and Interstate 40, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The property at 1137 Glennview Drive contains a 2,600-square-foot building.

The buyer is Glennview 275 LLC. The sellers are the co-trustees of the Edith S. Blackburn Family Trust.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Focuses on State Spending in Biden’s Relief Plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News