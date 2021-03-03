Kernersville property near I-40 sells for $2.98 million

A Greensboro group has paid $2.98 million for a mostly vacant 48-acre tract in Kernersville near Union Cross Road and Interstate 40, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The property at 1137 Glennview Drive contains a 2,600-square-foot building.
The buyer is Glennview 275 LLC. The sellers are the co-trustees of the Edith S. Blackburn Family Trust.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
