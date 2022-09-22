Kernersville restaurant site sold for $809,000

A Kernersville couple has paid $809,000 to purchase a restaurant site in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 0.52-acre property at 265 W. Mountain St. contains a 2,836-square-foot building.
The buyer is Clinton and Leah Melton. The seller is Mickey’s Country Kitchen LLC.
