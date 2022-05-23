Kernersville retail outparcel sold for $2.7 million

An outparcel within Harmon Hill Shopping Center in Kernersville has been sold for $2.7 million to a Kansas real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 1.03-acre property is at 1180 S. Main St.
The buyer is Plaza Street Fund 255 LLC, an affiliate of Plaza Street Partners of Prairie Village, Kan. The seller is MDC NCI LP.
Richard Craver
