 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kernersville retail outparcel sold for $2.7 million

  • 0

An outparcel within Harmon Hill Shopping Center in Kernersville has been sold for $2.7 million to a Kansas real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 1.03-acre property is at 1180 S. Main St.

The buyer is Plaza Street Fund 255 LLC, an affiliate of Plaza Street Partners of Prairie Village, Kan. The seller is MDC NCI LP.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert