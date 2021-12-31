Kernersville shopping center tract sold for $900,000

A tract with the Kerner Village shopping center in Kernersville has been sold for $900,000 by its developer, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property is listed as 835 S. Main St. with The Green Room as the tenant.

The buyer is Kerners Village LLC of Raleigh. The seller is S Main Partners LLC of Glen Allen, Va.

In March, S Main Partners filed a Brownfields redevelopment request for a 14.94-acre site at 815-835 S. Main St. in the shopping center.

Permission to redevelop a Brownfields property comes from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The notices said there are contaminants in the soil and groundwater.

The developer said in the notice that the redeveloped property would be limited to the following uses: hotel, industrial, office, parking, retail, restaurant, storage unit, recreation and other commercial uses allowed by DEQ.

