Kernersville site sold to restaurant franchise group

A Virginia Beach, Va., restaurant company has spent $510,000 to buy a retail outparcel in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The site is at 1760 Pecan Lane. The property is adjacent on the west to the Cracker Barrel restaurant off Union Cross Road.

The buyer is BurgerBusters VIII LLC, an affiliate of BurgerBusters Inc. The company is a franchisee of KFC, Long John Silver’s, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

The seller is the property-management unit of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. of Lebanon, Tenn.

