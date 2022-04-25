Kernersville vacant tract sells for $1.2 million

A High Point group has paid $1.21 million for a vacant 62.7-acre tract off Kerner Road in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property at 1705 Kerner Road is surrounded by residential developments.
The buyer is Alder Creek Partners LLC, while the sellers are Idol Girls LLC of Stokesdale and Twin City Properties Corp. of Kernersville.
Richard Craver
