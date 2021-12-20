Kernersville Walgreens property sells for $6.18 million

The Walgreens property at 340 N. Main St. in Kernersville has been sold for $6.18 million to an Arizona-based investor, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer is Riverwood Associates III LP of Tucson, Ariz. The seller is an affiliated of Flair Diversified Properties LLC of Mill Valley, Calif.

In October, the Walgreens property at 3488 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem was bought for $5.67 million by Drenica LLC of Peoria, Ariz. The seller also was Flair Diversified.

Also in October, a California group paid $6.9 million for the Walgreens pharmacy site at 2019 N. Main St. in High Point. The property was bought by Cardinal Green Investments LLC of Menlo Park, Calif.

In March, the Walgreens at 995 Bethania-Rural Hall Road was sold for just under $2.2 million by Cassui LLC of Genoa, Nev. It was one of the stores that Walgreens acquired from Rite-Aid.

