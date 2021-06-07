 Skip to main content
Kernersville warehouse site sells for $940,000
A warehouse property in Kernersville has been sold for $940,000 to a Nevada group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property at 1203 E. Mountain St. was bought by C&G Nevada Inc. of Reno, Nev.

The seller was Amanzi Marble & Granite LLC of Kernersville.

