Kernersville warehouse site sells for $940,000

A warehouse property in Kernersville has been sold for $940,000 to a Nevada group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property at 1203 E. Mountain St. was bought by C&G Nevada Inc. of Reno, Nev.
The seller was Amanzi Marble & Granite LLC of Kernersville.
