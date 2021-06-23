 Skip to main content
Kevin Powell Motorsports affiliate buys Greensboro retail site
An affiliate of Kevin Powell Motorsports has spent $1.37 million to purchase the retail property of its Greensboro location, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 3.18-acre property at 6371 Burnt Poplar Road contains a 14,280-square-foot building.

The buyer is Wide Open Real Estate Greensboro LLC of Winston-Salem. Kevin Powell is listed as manager of the company, while Spencer Powell is listed as a member, according to the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.

The seller is BWA Properties LLC of Greensboro.

Kevin Powell Motorsports also has a location at 5599 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

