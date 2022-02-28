 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Key COVID-19 numbers remain on decline in Forsyth, statewide over weekend. County records 1 additional death.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses ending mask mandates

Forsyth County and North Carolina continued to see decreasing COVID-19 numbers, although the county reported one additional death over the weekend.

Monday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 157 new cases in Forsyth since Friday's report, including 23 reported Monday

Meanwhile, DHHS reported 909 new cases statewide Monday — the lowest since July 20, which was before both the delta and omicron variant surges. There also were 2,122 cases reported Sunday and 3,082 Saturday.

Forsyth has had 68 COVID-related deaths in February, the second-highest monthly total since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths. There have been 760 deaths in Forsyth since the pandemic began.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday he remains confident the number of COVID-related deaths will decline, as have numbers of new cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Swift said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are coming from individuals who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not more than a month.

Statewide, 70 additional COVID-related deaths were recorded over the weekend, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,570.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of December, the risk of dying from COVID-19 was 14 times higher for unvaccinated adults than fully vaccinated adults.

Forsyth case counts

The 23 new cases reported among Forsyth residents marked the lowest daily case count since the omicron variant surge began in mid-to late-December.

Forsyth has recorded a total of 91,251 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 8.9%.

The statewide rate was 6.9% on Friday, the lowest since Dec. 8.

Friday’s update had Forsyth averaging 21 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ indoor mask mandate expired Monday.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is ending a citywide mask mandate on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper has recommended schools and local governments end their mask mandates March 7.

Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have.

Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.

Swift also encourages people to be fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible.

Statewide update

North Carolina has recorded more than 2.5 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.

The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend with 1,618 patients statewide on Sunday.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped for 31 consecutive days before a seven-patient increase from Saturday to Sunday.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 299 COVID-19 patients Sunday, down 95 from Thursday.

Statewide, 194 patients are on ventilators, including 36 in the Triad region. There were 32 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including six in the Triad region.

Determining COVID deaths

In response to questions about how medical professionals determine whether a death is COVID-related, the state had this explanation:

"Those deaths include people who have had a positive molecular or antigen test for COVID-19, who died without fully recovering from COVID-19, and who had no alternative cause of death identified."

Deaths are reported by hospitals and clinicians directly to the local and state health departments. Once reported, DHHS or local/county health departments' staff manually enter the death by date of death into the N.C. COVID system.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Want vaccination, test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 5 and older at 799 N. Highland Ave.

Vaccinations are administered from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

To schedule an appointment, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccination appointments through MyChart. The Hanes Mall testing site is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is offering drive-thru testing in the west lot of Bowman Gray Stadium, 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments are not required, but are recommended and can be made by going to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (877) 562-4850.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is offering vaccinations at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made at takemyshot.nc.gov. For more information, call (888) 675-4567.

StarMed offers testing and booster shots at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Drive-thru testing is available at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 4129 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

