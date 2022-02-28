Key COVID-19 numbers remain on decline in Forsyth, statewide over weekend. County records 1 additional death.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses ending mask mandates

Forsyth County and North Carolina continued to see decreasing COVID-19 numbers, although the county reported one additional death over the weekend.

Monday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 157 new cases in Forsyth since Friday's report, including 23 reported Monday

Meanwhile, DHHS reported 909 new cases statewide Monday — the lowest since July 20, which was before both the delta and omicron variant surges. There also were 2,122 cases reported Sunday and 3,082 Saturday.

Forsyth has had 68 COVID-related deaths in February, the second-highest monthly total since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths. There have been 760 deaths in Forsyth since the pandemic began.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday he remains confident the number of COVID-related deaths will decline, as have numbers of new cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks.