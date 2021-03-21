Key NC Senate Republicans revive certificate-of-need repeal bill

The state’s certificate-of-need system for adding medical facilities is in the legislative crosshairs again with two key Senate Republican leaders reviving the issue last week.
Sens. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, submitted Senate Bill 309 on Tuesday, which would repeal CON legislation on Jan. 1.
A CON is required before a health-care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things. There are 28 health-care scenarios affected by the law, which took effect in 1978.
Hise has championed revoking CON laws despite stiff and successful — to date — opposition from the N.C. Hospital Association. Similar bills failed to get a committee vote in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Hise said Thursday that SB309 is very similar to Senate Bill 539 from 2019.
One primary motivation cited by bill sponsors is attracting more providers, including for-profit groups, to North Carolina.
If SB309 were to be signed into law, it would affect the following health-service facilities: long-term care hospital; psychiatric facility; rehabilitation facility; nursing home facility; adult care home; kidney disease treatment center, including freestanding hemodialysis units; intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities; home health agency office; chemical dependency treatment facility; diagnostic center; hospice office, hospice inpatient facility, or hospice residential care facility; or ambulatory surgical facility.
Certain elements of SB539 did clear the Senate late in the 2019 session as part of "gut-and-replace" strategy employed by Krawiec with a House bill that had cleared the House with different legislation.
However, the state House, as expected, rejected those changes, which shelved the bill for the rest of the 2019 session.
What could be different this time, according to legislative analysts, is how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected how health-care services are offered.
For example, there have been clamoring for expanding which health-care providers can offer COVID-19 vaccine shots and outpatient procedures apart from a hospital campus, as well as the increased acceptance of telehealth services.
“It’s possible that the coronavirus pandemic might have helped shift some attitudes about certificate-of-need requirements," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"During the past year, policymakers have focused much more attention than in the past on getting government out of the way of helpful innovation.
"Those who have grown more receptive to removing unnecessary government obstacles might be more inclined to listen to the clear arguments against CON," Kokai said.
CON background
The primary goal for a state CON law is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling capital investment costs.
However, there are examples where there have been duplicate facilities, such as the community hospitals in Clemmons, operated by Novant Health Inc., and Bermuda Run, operated by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, that are four miles apart.
Both hospitals have had modest patient use since opening, with some of their traffic being driven by their respective systems shifting some outpatient surgical procedures there.
The limitations inherent in the program have helped fortify the revenue streams of not-for-profit health care systems, such as Cone Health, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist.
CON opponents claim that adding competition, particularly from for-profit groups, would lead to the opening of a host of new services and facilities, including more acute-care hospitals, diagnostic centers and rehabilitation centers.
They say competition would force more providers to lower fees for high-risk procedures. Several cost-comparison websites have shown the costs of some of those procedures can vary by tens of thousands of dollars within a region.
There have been bills introduced since Republicans took control of the General Assembly in 2011 that have focused on exempting from CON laws certain individual facilities, such as ambulatory surgical centers.
In the gut-and-replace strategy for House Bill 126 in the 2019 session, bill sponsors agreed to make urban counties — those with more than 300,000 in population — exempt from some CON laws as it relates to dialysis-treatment centers after the law had been in place 18 months.
Those bills fared no better than the comprehensive repeal bills.
NCHA stance
The N.C. Healthcare Association says its opposition to repealing CON laws comes in part from concerns that it could cost thousands of health-care jobs statewide, including in rural communities.
CON supporters say ending the law would allow for-profit groups to cherry-pick the most profitable medical procedures, leaving not-for-profit hospitals to handle in their emergency departments more of the sickest of the sick, who often don’t have health insurance.
The association released a statement last week after the filing of SB309.
"While health-care providers are grappling with caring for and vaccinating North Carolinians during a pandemic, our view is that SB309 is shortsighted and ignores the reality of the vulnerability of health care in North Carolina," the NCHA said.
The pandemic "has highlighted the importance of hospitals and the vital services they make available to communities 24/7."
"Hospitals do not operate in a traditional free-market environment: they have a moral and regulatory obligation to care for all regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. ... These services are offered to benefit the community, not to line hospitals’ pocketbooks.
"With these economic realities, hospitals rely on profitable procedures, such as elective surgical procedures and high-end imaging, to balance losses from many other acute-care services," the NCHA said.
The association said those groups supporting the CON repeal effort are health-care venture capital investors and for-profit entrepreneurs.
"They are pushing for repeal, as it is their intent to shift paying and insured business, but without the moral and regulatory requirements hospitals face to care for all," the NCHA said.
The association said members "recognize that the CON application and appeals process could be modernized to be more streamlined and efficient, and that monetary thresholds for capital expenditures should be increased in response to modern economic conditions."
"We have been and continue to be supportive of CON improvement efforts.
"CON laws ensure hospitals and health systems have the resources they need to plan for natural disasters and global pandemics. Taking that protection away now, in the middle of an ongoing public health crisis, would be a tragic mistake."
Yadkin cautionary tale
Both proponents and opponents of CON laws cite the May 2015 closing of Yadkin Valley Community Hospital as an example of what can go wrong with having a for-profit management group in charge.
The Yadkinville hospital had up to 150 employees when for-profit management group CAH Acquisition Co. 10 LLC in Yadkinville abruptly shut it down, defying a temporary restraining order to keep it open.
The shutdown proved the endgame for an eight-month lease contract dispute between Yadkin County commissioners and CAH. The county owns the campus.
Since the shutdown, Yadkin commissioners have not been successful in attracting another operator, whether nonprofit or for-profit, even with enticements approved by the General Assembly.
When the hospital was shut down, there were worries of Yadkin County being vulnerable to an insufficient and/or ineffective response to emergencies, whether a natural disaster, a manufacturing accident, a major traffic incident along U.S. 421, or individuals experiencing a heart attack, stroke or other health crisis.
Having a community hospital in a suburban or rural county can play an economic-recruitment role, as has been the case in eastern Davie County with the Bermuda Run hospital.
Over the years, residents became accustomed to driving dozens of miles for emergency care at hospitals in Bermuda Run, Clemmons, Elkin and Winston-Salem.
“Some citizens have found other primary-care providers, and others have not,” Yadkin Manager Lisa Hughes said in February 2020.
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on a January 2022 deadline for how long the county can maintain the hospital’s certificate of need.
If an operator can’t be found by that time, Yadkin officials and an operator would have to start the CON process from scratch, a daunting task.
'Lucrative business'
Kokai said that health-care systems and hospitals have adopted a grin-and-bear-it approach to CON laws in North Carolina, as in accepting the two community hospitals in the western Triad.
"Hospitals might dislike the outcome of a particular CON decision here and there, but they generally support the system," Kokai said. "They are most likely to win a CON and keep out smaller competitors.
"It’s far more important for CON-dependent entities to preserve the system than it is for the average voter or taxpayer, who has spent little time considering how CON limits health care access and increases costs."
Kokai said a cottage industry surrounds the CON regulatory process that also opposes any repeal efforts.
"There’s also a lucrative business for people with the expertise to help medical providers navigate the CON process," Kokai said.
"This is a group that would have to find another line of work if CON went away.
"It’s much more important to them to fight to keep CON than it is for most reformers to continue to challenge the law," Kokai said.
