Key NC Senate Republicans revive certificate-of-need repeal bill

"Hospitals do not operate in a traditional free-market environment: they have a moral and regulatory obligation to care for all regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. ... These services are offered to benefit the community, not to line hospitals’ pocketbooks.

"With these economic realities, hospitals rely on profitable procedures, such as elective surgical procedures and high-end imaging, to balance losses from many other acute-care services," the NCHA said.

The association said those groups supporting the CON repeal effort are health-care venture capital investors and for-profit entrepreneurs.

"They are pushing for repeal, as it is their intent to shift paying and insured business, but without the moral and regulatory requirements hospitals face to care for all," the NCHA said.

The association said members "recognize that the CON application and appeals process could be modernized to be more streamlined and efficient, and that monetary thresholds for capital expenditures should be increased in response to modern economic conditions."

"We have been and continue to be supportive of CON improvement efforts.