Kids are headed back to school. What about you?

It’s that time again. Kids are headed back for another year of school. Whether it’s elementary, high school, trade school or college, it’s a brand-new year for our children.

But what about us? Remaining relevant and competitive in today’s job market requires ongoing education and training. Most of us have heard the term “lifelong learner.”

Keeping up your skills and learning new ones represent an investment in your career, whether your interest is in changing fields, advancing in your present field or simply acquiring new knowledge to help keep your mind engaged.

Let’s explore the two primary types of skills — hard skills and soft skills. Some people may disagree with those labels and that’s OK. Soft isn’t intended to take a back seat to hard. In fact, hard skills can often be more easily obtained.

I use hard skills to refer to specific functions, processes and educational achievements. You’ve either done them or you haven’t. Your level of expertise in these areas may determine whether you’re a top candidate.

For example, a company may have an opening for an IT director. What’s the likelihood they’ll hire someone with absolutely no experience in IT? Or, could you be a physician without the educational and other training experiences?

Another way to think about hard skills is from a yes or no perspective. Have you ever? Did you ever? Do you have?

Soft skills aren’t as easily labeled as a yes or a no. Examples of soft skills might include listening, leadership, teamwork, problem solving or dependability. Think about these as people skills. Be prepared to cite examples of these on your resume and in your interviews.

Adding to your current skills or building new skills is easier than ever. There are many online resources — too many to list here — some of which are free or very inexpensive. Conduct a web search. Some places offer a free sampling for a finite time. Perhaps your employer will pick up some or the entire cost if your classes pertain to your present work.

Don’t forget in-person classes, whether it’s skills training classes offered by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, or traditional classes at any community college or university.

Undecided where to start? Speak with recruiters and hiring managers in areas you think you’d like to pursue. They’ll let you know what’s really required to be competitive.

Today’s job market is unlike the one I faced coming out of college years ago. Many jobs of today didn’t exist then, or certainly aren’t performed as they were back then. Changes due to technology and innovation are constant reminders that remaining stagnant means getting left behind, whether you’re a worker or an organization.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!