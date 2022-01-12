Kilpatrick Townsend forms business-focused subsidiary

The law firm of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP announced Wednesday the launch of KTS Strategies, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on assisting clients with advocacy and business strategy across all levels of state and federal government.

Professionals from Kilpatrick Townsend’s Government Relations Team are serving clients as a part of KTS Strategies.

KTS Strategies leverages the collective experience of more than 650 firm attorneys and legal professionals in the firm’s 17 United States offices, as well as international offices in Asia and Europe.

Ches McDowell is serving as senior managing director of KTS Strategies, with professionals in resident at offices in Atlanta, Raleigh, Washington, D.C. and Winston-Salem.

The goal is providing comprehensive policy and advocacy advice to national and international companies, governments, individuals, nonprofits and coalitions “on issues with high-stakes consequences.”

