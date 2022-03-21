 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kimel Park tract sells for $1.7 million

A Winston-Salem group has paid $1.7 million for a nearly four-acre tract in Kimel Park, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property is at 189 Kimel Park Drive at the intersection of Burke Mill Road and Homestead Hills Drive.

The buyer is Front Street – Kimel Park LLC of Winston-Salem. Regan Adamson is listed as organizer in a corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office.

The seller is Kimel Park Development LLC.

Both groups share the same 300 N. Patterson Ave., Suite 300, address as real-estate developer Front Street Capital.

