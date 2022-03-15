King receives slight uptick in 2021 total compensation in final year as top Truist executive

King received $36,605 in perquisites that feature a cash benefit adjustment for opting out of Truist’s group term-life insurance coverage; maintenance of a residential security system and limited use of corporate aircraft and a driver for personal travel.

The bank reported the CEO pay ratio for King and Rogers was $153-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $95,659.

Rogers received a 3% increase in base salary to $1.13 million, an 80.8% jump in incentive pay to $4.28 million in incentive pay, stock awards valued at $4.1 million, all other compensation at $499,911 and total compensation of $10.39 million, up 18.8%.

For the full year, Truist reported a 44.2% jump in net income to $6.03 billion.

Truist reported the compensation for another five executives.

Hugh Cummings III, vice chairman, was listed for the first time. He was paid $780,000 in base salary, $2.35 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $11.7 million.

Chris Henson, who retired in 2021 as head of banking and insurance, was paid $615,272 in base salary, $2.55 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $10.23 million.