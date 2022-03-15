King receives slight uptick in 2021 total compensation in final year as top Truist executive

Kelly King finished his tenure as the top executive of Truist Financial Corp. with a slight increase in total compensation for fiscal 2021.
King retired in September after nearly 14 years as chief executive of BB&T Corp. and then Truist when it debuted on Dec. 6, 2019. King retired Saturday as Truist's chairman.
King was replaced in both executive jobs by William Rogers Jr., who served as chairman and chief executive of SunTrust Banks Inc. before BB&T's $33.4 billion megadeal for SunTrust.
The bank reported Monday that King's base salary was unchanged at $1.2 million, along with a 30% increase in incentive pay to $7.14 million.
Total compensation for King was $15.29 million, up 3.1% from fiscal 2020.
King received a 1.3% increase, to $5.82 million, in the value of stock awards on the date they were awarded in 2021.
In February 2017, BB&T’s board of directors disclosed a significant shift in executive compensation, eliminating stock options and putting more emphasis on tying the number of shares granted to company performance.
King received $688,038 in deferred compensation.
All other compensation totaled $438,508, which included $384,503 in a company match of nonqualified deferred compensation and $17,400 in a company-match 401(k) contribution.
King received $36,605 in perquisites that feature a cash benefit adjustment for opting out of Truist’s group term-life insurance coverage; maintenance of a residential security system and limited use of corporate aircraft and a driver for personal travel.
The bank reported the CEO pay ratio for King and Rogers was $153-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $95,659.
Rogers received a 3% increase in base salary to $1.13 million, an 80.8% jump in incentive pay to $4.28 million in incentive pay, stock awards valued at $4.1 million, all other compensation at $499,911 and total compensation of $10.39 million, up 18.8%.
For the full year, Truist reported a 44.2% jump in net income to $6.03 billion.
Truist reported the compensation for another five executives.
Hugh Cummings III, vice chairman, was listed for the first time. He was paid $780,000 in base salary, $2.35 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $11.7 million.
Chris Henson, who retired in 2021 as head of banking and insurance, was paid $615,272 in base salary, $2.55 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $10.23 million.
Clarke Starnes III, chief risk officer, and Daryl Bible, chief financial officer for BB&T, were both paid $713,333 in base salary, up 1.9%. Their incentive pay was $2.63 million, up 32.3%. Total compensation for Starnes was $9.41 million, while total compensation for Bible was $8.02 million.
John Howard, chief insurance officer, was listed for the first time. He was paid $800,000 in base salary, $2.53 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $7.11 million.
Truist’s annual shareholder meeting will be held virtually April 26.
There is one shareholder proposal on the agenda, which would require an independent chairman of the bank rather than allowing Rogers to serve as chairman and chief executive.
Truist recommends against the proposal.
A similar shareholder proposal was made at the 2020 meeting. Although shareholders voted to allow one person to serve in both roles, almost 45% of the 1.047 billion shares represented were cast in favor of ending the practice.
