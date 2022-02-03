 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kinston pharmaceutical company plans 70-job expansion
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., which focuses on injectable drug administration, said Tuesday it will create 70 jobs in Kinston and spend $70 million on capital investments as part of expanding its manufacturing campus.

The company, based in Exton, Pa., has more than 10,000 employees at 50 offices worldwide.

West’s Kinston facility expansion will include increased production capacity, warehouse and distribution space.

The company has been made eligible for up to $300,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

